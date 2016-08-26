Reno Fire Department To Reopen Fire Station 7

The Reno Fire Department will reopen Reno Fire Station 7 on Skyline Boulevard, located in Ward 1, on Monday.

The Reno Fire Department is able to reopen Station 7 after the City Council approved hiring 32 new firefighters. The most recent group of Reno Fire Department recruits graduated in July.

“The reopening of Fire Station 7 means that all 14 Reno fire stations are now open, which has been my biggest priority since assuming office,” said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. “The Reno City Council has been working toward this goal for a long time, and it’s an incredible day for the people who live in this community, and in Reno.”

Station 7’s resources include the addition of a Medical Response Unit (MRU), which is specifically designed to respond to medical calls in the area.

On Monday, Station 7 will be open and available to tour, including an opportunity to see and learn about the fire equipment and the Medical Response Unit. Neighbors and community members are also invited to attend.