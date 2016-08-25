Three Arrested for Burglary Ring of Office Supply Stores - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Three Arrested for Burglary Ring of Office Supply Stores

Posted: Updated:
Geraldene Degallery, Branon Fultz, and Brandon Lane Geraldene Degallery, Branon Fultz, and Brandon Lane

Officials say three individuals have been arrested as part of a burglary ring after an investigation that lasted several weeks.

The Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program (ROP) say they have arrested Geraldene Degallery, Branon Fultz, and Brandon Lane on Thursday, August 25 and that Degallery had been the focus of an investigation due to her extensive criminal history. 

Detectives say that on Thursday, August 25, they watched the suspects enter the Office Depot on Steamboat Parkway where detectives, who were in the store, saw the suspects grabbing over a thousand dollars of office supplies and run out of the store to an awaiting vehicle. Officials say they stopped and arrested the three prior to leaving the parking lot.

The ROP says the suspects have been tied to similar cases at Office Depots on Disc, Kietzke, and Northtowne. Authorities say the suspects used look-outs and getaway drivers while targeting local office supply stores.  

Officials say they were each booked for multiple counts of Burglary, Grand Larceny, and Conspiracy to commit Burglary.

ROP is comprised of detectives from Sparks PD, Reno PD, Washoe County Sheriff's Office, and the Nevada Department of Parole and Probation. The unit works closely with prosecutors from the Washoe County District Attorney's Office.

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.