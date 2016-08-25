Three Arrested for Burglary Ring of Office Supply Stores

Officials say three individuals have been arrested as part of a burglary ring after an investigation that lasted several weeks.

The Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program (ROP) say they have arrested Geraldene Degallery, Branon Fultz, and Brandon Lane on Thursday, August 25 and that Degallery had been the focus of an investigation due to her extensive criminal history.

Detectives say that on Thursday, August 25, they watched the suspects enter the Office Depot on Steamboat Parkway where detectives, who were in the store, saw the suspects grabbing over a thousand dollars of office supplies and run out of the store to an awaiting vehicle. Officials say they stopped and arrested the three prior to leaving the parking lot.

The ROP says the suspects have been tied to similar cases at Office Depots on Disc, Kietzke, and Northtowne. Authorities say the suspects used look-outs and getaway drivers while targeting local office supply stores.

Officials say they were each booked for multiple counts of Burglary, Grand Larceny, and Conspiracy to commit Burglary.

ROP is comprised of detectives from Sparks PD, Reno PD, Washoe County Sheriff's Office, and the Nevada Department of Parole and Probation. The unit works closely with prosecutors from the Washoe County District Attorney's Office.