Protesting Hillary Clinton Visit

Multiple groups protested Hillary Clinton's visit to Reno on Thursday and not all of them were supporting her republican rival Donald Trump.

"It's the democratic party, as well as Hillary Clinton, that are so corrupt," says Carol Cizauskus, who organized a small protest near US-395 at the Dandini off-ramp. The former Bernie Sanders supporter is still a registered democrat, but will be voting for Green Party candidate Jill Stein.

"And it's a real heartbreak," says Cizauskus, "We used to say, we're the Democrats we're the good guys. And now come to find out, we are just as corrupt as anything on the far right."

Nearby, a pair of men parked their work van on the side of the road and proudly displayed a banner reading "Trump That B***" from the side.

"Half of them are thumbs up, half of them are flipping us off," says David Maher talking about passing drivers, "and when they flip us off, we wave more."

Maher says he is libertarian, but is backing the republican nominee to keep Clinton out of the white house. He says he made the decision after seeing reports of a 62-year-old man in New Jersey allegedly being beaten with a crow bar for wearing a shirt supporting Trump, "I think the best way to go would be Trump, to make sure that she doesn't get in."

A group of Trump supporters chanted directly to people standing to see Clinton's speech.

"They're blowing off all of these email scandals," says Sam Lair, "They're blowing off Benghazi, they're blowing off all these things that have plagued the Clintons for years."

He says he believes Clinton's mistakes are worse than anything Trump has said or done. He says her errors while Secretary of State and in congress are more serious than what he calls politically incorrect comments and gaffes from the Trump campaign, "Actual jeopardizing information, classified information, is a lot more serious than a few hurt feelings."

Reno police say they didn't have any issues with the protesters Thursday. The only incident was the group of protesters near the freeway exit. We were with them when police asked them to move to the other side of the ramp so the signs wouldn't block the view for drivers turning off of the freeway. The interaction was respectful on both parts and the protesters moved without a complaint.