Attorney General Comes Out in Opposition to Recreational Marijua - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Attorney General Comes Out in Opposition to Recreational Marijuana

Attorney General Adam Laxalt joined several leaders from law enforcement in Carson City on Thursday and formally came out against legalizing marijuana in the state. 

The Nevada Sheriff's and Chief's Association, along with the Washoe Country District Attorney, Chris Hicks stood by Laxalt's side to share their concerns about the ballot measure. 

"Our biggest concern is this ballot initiative was written by major marijuana interests that their biggest concern is making money," said Laxalt. 

At the press conference, Laxalt emphasized public safety, particularly edible marijuana products."There is no provision in this ballot initiative to keep edibles out of the hands of children," said Laxalt. 

However, "The Campaign to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol" disagrees with Laxalt and law enforcement officials. Supporters for Question 2 say if it passes, they could better track the use of pot.

 "We're the ones who are going to be the watchdogs preventing it, because we're regulating it and we have our licenses on the line if it gets into the hands of kids," said Will Adler, with the Campaign to Regulate Marijuana like Alcohol. 

Law enforcement officials are also worried about drugged driving increasing. 

Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks said, "When you legalize a drug into a community, you put more impaired drivers on the roadways that we all have to travel."

A recent study by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found that fatal crashes involving drivers who recently used marijuana doubled in Washington after the state legalized the drug.

Adler agrees that all motorists should avoid driving while impaired.

"Those who are irresponsible enough to use and then drive in an impaired state, are probably using it today. Because why would those people who are equally irresponsible care if it's legal or not," said Adler. 

 According to the most recent statewide survey, it's about a 60/40 split in favor the initiative that will go before voters this fall.

"Nevadans wanting to have it, so why don't we sell it to them and get taxes and regulate it," said Adler. 

Laxalt explains, "This is going to make us less safe."

This issue is set to go before voters in the general election this coming November as Ballot Measure 2. 

