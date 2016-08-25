Reno Man Convicted in Felony Domestic Battery Charge from April 2016

The District Attorney's office says a Reno man was convicted on a felony domestic battery charge.

The Washoe County District Attorney announced that Jeremy Marcel Chatman a 27-year-old from Reno was found guilty on one count of Domestic Battery, Third or Subsequent Offense on Tuesday, August 23.

Reno Police say they responded to a domestic battery at a South Virginia motel on April 23, 2016. Officers say that when they arrived, they determined that Chatman and his girlfriend had been arguing and it had turned violent when Chatman grabbed the victim by her neck, threw her and attempted to hit her. Authorities say that a male friend of the couple had intervened and at that time, Chatman began to hit the friend. Officials say Chatman fled the scene before they arrived, but he was quickly located and arrested.

Sentencing for Chatman is scheduled for October 19 and Chatman faces up to five years in prison.

The District Attorney's office says this conviction is the third felony domestic battery conviction for their office this month.