Man Dies in San Joaquin River Despite Rescue Attempt

Mono County Sheriff’s Deputies say a man was pulled from the San Joaquin River at Lower Rainbow Falls but did not survive.

On Sunday, August 21st, it was reported that a man who had jumped into the water and was floating face down in the river when rescue personnel were sent to the scene. They say extremely cold water temperatures and underwater current prohibited witnesses from reaching the victim.

Efforts to rescue the first victim were unsuccessful as the victim had submerged in the pool and was no longer visible to emergency personnel. Recovery efforts were put on hold as darkness fell as a safety precaution. The following day the man was found and emergency first responders determined on scene that he was deceased. 

The Sheriff’s Office hasn’t released the victim’s name. 

A second victim was found sitting at the bottom of a steep incline near the pool. They say the second victim had tried to rescue the man and was suffering from hypothermia as a result of being in the water which was estimated to be 45 degrees Fahrenheit. 

The Mono County Sheriff's Office urges the public to be aware and cautious as they explore the Eastern Sierra and offer their condolences to all affected by this incident. 

(Mono County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)

