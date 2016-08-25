Man Dies in San Joaquin River Despite Rescue Attempt

Saturday, March 24 2018 6:32 PM EDT2018-03-24 22:32:47 GMT
(Austin Community College via AP). ADDS THE YEAR 2010, WHEN THE PHOTO WAS CREATED - This 2010 student ID photo released by Austin Community College shows Mark Anthony Conditt, who attended classes there between 2010 and 2012, according to the school. C...
Sympathetic comments about white Austin bomber stir debate about race.More >>
(AP Photo/Jonathan J. Cooper). Sean Ragan, FBI special agent in charge, briefs reporters about a crash at the main gate of Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Friday, March 23, 2018. A 51-year-old man drove a flaming minivan loaded with propane tanks and ga...
Investigators are working around the clock to learn why a 51-year-old man with no known ties to terrorism drove a flaming minivan loaded with propane tanks through a major Northern California Air Force base.More >>
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Construction workers help excavate and widen Brays Bayou as part of a nearly $500 million flood control project Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Houston. The project, which will widen 21 miles of the bayou and build stormwater ...
Seven months after Hurricane Harvey, Houston-area officials are still looking for funding to undertake large-scale flood-control projects that include a new reservoir, deeper and wider bayous and a costal barrier...More >>
(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle). People take part in a march rally against gun violence Saturday, March 24, 2018, in New York. Tens of thousands of people poured into the nation's capital and cities across America on Saturday to march for gun control and ignit...
In a historic groundswell of youth activism, hundreds of thousands of teenagers and their supporters have rallied across the U.S. against gun violence.More >>
A rural school district in Pennsylvania is arming teachers and students with buckets of rocks in what the superintendent says would be a last resort should an armed intruder burst into one of the schools.More >>
(AP Photo/Martha Waggoner). A framed description of "Project Zebra" hangs on the wall of the Arts of the Albemarle building in Elizabeth City, N.C., on Monday, March 12, 2018. The city council initially OK'd the Russian-financed monument commemorating ...
An effort to honor a joint U.S.-Soviet spy mission in World War II has triggered a miniature Cold War in a small American city.More >>
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Emma Gonzalez, a survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., closes her eyes and cries as she stands silently at the podium for the amount of time it took the Parkland shooter to go ...
Chin high and tears streaming, Florida school shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez stood silent in front of thousands gathered for the "March for Our Lives" rally in Washington, D.C.More >>
Mono County Sheriff’s Deputies say a man was pulled from the San Joaquin River at Lower Rainbow Falls but did not survive.
On Sunday, August 21st, it was reported that a man who had jumped into the water and was floating face down in the river when rescue personnel were sent to the scene. They say extremely cold water temperatures and underwater current prohibited witnesses from reaching the victim.
Efforts to rescue the first victim were unsuccessful as the victim had submerged in the pool and was no longer visible to emergency personnel. Recovery efforts were put on hold as darkness fell as a safety precaution. The following day the man was found and emergency first responders determined on scene that he was deceased.
The Sheriff’s Office hasn’t released the victim’s name.
A second victim was found sitting at the bottom of a steep incline near the pool. They say the second victim had tried to rescue the man and was suffering from hypothermia as a result of being in the water which was estimated to be 45 degrees Fahrenheit.
The Mono County Sheriff's Office urges the public to be aware and cautious as they explore the Eastern Sierra and offer their condolences to all affected by this incident.
(Mono County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)
On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.
