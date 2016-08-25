Gardnerville Community Members Surprise Employees of Douglas County Sheriff's Office

From the Douglas County Sheriff's Office:

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was surprised again when employees of Re\MAX Realty Affiliates in Gardnerville presented over 125 individually packaged gifts of candies and mints to all of the employees of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Pierini expressed his great appreciation at the efforts of the real estate agents of Re\MAX who worked together to create the treats and show their support to all of the employees who work tirelessly at the various their duties in Administration, Patrol, Jail, and Investigations, along with support personnel. Jeanne Koerner from Re\MAX brought the baskets to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Pierini said that he appreciated his employees who go the extra mile, and maintain a positive attitude during these challenging times for law enforcement. He also stated that these gifts demonstrate what a unique supportive community we enjoy in Douglas County.

John Fisher is the owner of Re\MAX, and along with all of the other real estate agents will be hosting “Burgers 4 Badges”, a free community BBQ for the whole family at Minden Park on Saturday, September 10, 2016 from 4 to 7 pm.

