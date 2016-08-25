Thousands of Students to Move Into University of Nevada Dorms

Moving can be stressful, but it can also be the start of something great. Raymond and Aidan are going to be roommates. Both seeing their very own dorm room for the first time.

"We got everything situated. I got the fridge, he got the microwave so we made it all work," said student Raymond Patrick Jr.

Despite the traffic, the move-in process at the University of Nevada seems to have gone quite well.

"I've been doing it for 17 years at the University of Nevada, Reno and every year it's brand new to them. Which makes it special and fun for all of us," said Jerome Maese, the director of Resident Life.

With the help of about 300 volunteers, about 3,000 students are moving in. Getting ready for the next four years of their life. Their parents are getting ready for change too.



"I want him to study hard, get good grades, have fun, enjoy life, and be a better man," said Patrick's dad.

As the youngest of three children, Patrick's parents are about to be empty nesters.

"When I get home on Saturday he won't be there saying 'mom, mom,' asking me a million questions. It's going to be so quiet," said Mrs. Patrick.

For Aidan's family it's a little bit different. They've never done this before.

"It's a little scary, I'm gonna freak out when I drive home I think," said Aidan's dad.

For many students it's their first time away from home.

"It's a new experience, I"m from California too. So it's a new everything, new city, new state, new weather all that," said Aidan.

One thing that made this year easier, was that a third of the incoming students already moved in because of the NevadaFIT Program.