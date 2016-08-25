Washoe County Detention Facility Inmate Dies Following Medical Emergency

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says a 25-year-old inmate has died following a medical emergency that occurred on Tuesday.

Keely Ann Darmody of Reno was booked into the detention facility last Thursday for contempt of court after failing a court-ordered drug test. Deputies say due to concerns about her medical condition, she was placed in the Detention Facility’s infirmary two days later.

At approximately 9:27 a.m. on August 23, deputies say they checked on Darmody and reported no issues. Deputies checked on her again at 9:40 a.m. and discovered that she was not breathing.

Deputies and medical staff immediately began life saving measures and Darmody was transported to Renown Regional Medical Center where she passed away.

An exact cause of death will be determined by the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Deputies say due to HIPAA restrictions, the Sheriff’s Office is not able to comment further about the inmate’s medical condition at the time of the incident.

(Washoe County Sheriff’s Office contributed to this report.)