National Weather Service Confirms 7 Indiana Tornadoes

The National Weather Service says at least seven tornadoes swept parts of central and northern Indiana during Wednesday's outbreak.



Meteorologist Mike Ryan with the weather service's Indianapolis office says five tornado touchdowns have been confirmed in central Indiana and two have been confirmed in two northeastern Indiana counties.



But he says weather service survey crews are still surveying storm damage and he expects the tornado tally to continue to rise.



One of the tornadoes that hit central Indiana was an EF3 with winds up to 165 mph that damaged and destroyed homes and business in the city of Kokomo, about 40 miles north of Indianapolis.



The weather service says a tornado that hit northeastern Indiana's Allen County appears to have also been an EF3, although a final assessment is pending.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)