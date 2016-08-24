City of Reno Crowdfunding New Pool Feature - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

City of Reno Crowdfunding New Pool Feature

The summer pool season is wrapping up now, but the City of Reno's Parks and Recreation department is already planning for next year, with a major fundraiser.

The city wants to buy a "Mighty Medley," an inflatable obstacle course that floats in outdoor or indoor pools. City officials say it's a fun activity for all ages, but the other benefit is that it could drive a lot more visitors to Reno's public pools.

"It just adds another aspect to our pools where people can come out and play and enjoy and have a really great time," City of Reno Recreation Supervisor Kathy Kelly-Ballinger said.

Idlewild pool got to do a test run with a Mighty Medley in July, and Kelly-Ballinger said it was a big hit. Now, they want to buy one of their own, but the price tag is steep at $11,492. So, they're asking the community to chip in.

Kelly-Ballinger said other cities that have put these at their pools have seen big increases in visitors, which is sorely needed in Reno, with budget cuts for the Parks and Rec department, along with expensive maintenance issues at its pools.

"Parks and recreation in the Reno area, we really need your support," Kelly-Ballinger said. "We have come through kind of some tough times and we would really appreciate you stepping up and helping us out and making things fun for our community."

To help the City of Reno buy the Mighty Medley, click here.

The fundraiser runs through September 23.

