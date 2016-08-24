UNR Expert Helps Discover Source of Cholera in Haiti, Linked to - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

UNR Expert Helps Discover Source of Cholera in Haiti, Linked to United Nations

Posted: Updated:

For the first time in six years, the United Nations has admitted to introducing the infectious disease of cholera to Haiti. There's a local connection to how the source of the outbreak was discovered. A University of Nevada expert played a key role in that discovery.

Dr. James Wilson works at UNR as a research professor. For several years now he has been saying there is ample evidence of cholera originating from untreated sewage that a U.N. peacekeeping base unknowingly spread into the water. The U.N. has never accepted responsibility, until now. 

"This was a major disaster that happened as the result of poor screening protocols exhibited by deployments conducted by the U.N." said Wilson. 

Wilson says his team based in Haiti started receiving reports of unusual cases of diarrhea in 2010. Once it was confirmed cholera was spreading through contaminated water, Wilson helped track it to a U.N. troop from Nepal, where the disease is endemic. 

An estimated 10,000 people died from the bacterial disease. Now Wilson hopes with the U.N. taking responsibility, the organization will put measures in place to ensure people in the future do not get exposed to infectious diseases. 

"You need to have screenings done. If that means testing your stool, testing your urine, testing your blood, whatever it takes, then those protocols need to be in place to protect the population," said Wilson. 

Wilson says his research helped create the first state level infectious disease forecast center in the United States at the University of Nevada, Reno. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.