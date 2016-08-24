Incline Businesses Expect Boost From Shared Use Path

The Tunnel Creek Cafe and Flume Trail Mountain Bikes sit on the south end of Incline Village, right where construction has started on the SR 28 Pathway and Improvements Project. The shared use path will be 10 feet wide, and stretch more than three miles between Incline Village and Sand Harbor when it opens in 2-3 years.

"What we're working against is a very steep, beautiful, and environmentally sensitive Tahoe shoreline and we want to be respectful of that," Meg Ragonese, Public Information Officer for Nevada Department of Transportation said.

Once the project is completed, it will include 90 additional parking spaces between SR 28 and these businesses. Until then, it will serve as a staging area for construction.

"It never hurts to have a ton more parking in front of your business," Max Jones, co-owner of Tunnel Creek Cafe and Flume Trail Mountain Bikes said. "We're looking to expand the business to be ready for it."

Jones says he could possibly add a food court and increase the variety of bike rentals.

"We'll probably be renting some cruiser bikes along with our mountain bikes," Jones said.

In the meantime, NDOT is doing what it can to minimize any negative effects of construction. It has added business access signs, and Jones hasn't noticed any problems.

"Any construction site kind of makes you wonder," Jones said. "The end thing is going to be great and they're helping us out on social media, as well as we are. As far as we can tell, it hasn't affected us that much."

"During that construction, we want to make sure that everyone knows and everyone is easily able to access Tunnel Creek Cafe and all those businesses," Ragonese said.

Officials say more than 2.5 million vehicles travel on State Route 28, every year, mixing with as many as 2,000 pedestrians and cyclists who park and recreate along the road, on busy peak days.

The path is expected to alleviate those dangers.

"Ultimately, this project will help reduce the amount of traffic and the associated traffic safety dangers through all of the parking we see along State Route 28," Ragonese said.

Jones says he has been waiting for this path for about 25 years and didn't expect to ever see it happen. He says he is happy to give people another reason to get out of their cars.

"Without the demand, we wouldn't get this one and eight months of the year, when it's slow, this community is going to have a wonderful path," Jones said.