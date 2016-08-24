Local Children Learn Life Lessons

A group of local children is making it their mission to collect money all year-long to give back to Northern Nevada charities.

The children at Holy Cross Catholic church in Sparks take up a collection separate from the traditional donations that are made on weekly basis during Mass.

Parent Victor Corona explains about this this years’ recipients; "It was saved for Casa de Vida and for Ronald McDonald House."

"…and we're a children's charity, so what better way for kids raising money for other kids," says Marty Ozer, the Executive Director for Ronald McDonald House Reno.

The House, next to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, provides a place for families to stay when a sick child is in the hospital.

“I wish I could take them all back to the Ronald McDonald House," says Ozer, "and show them where their money is going and what it's doing for the kids and the families."

Another $1,000 was donated to Casa de Vida. The care center in Reno is a home for young women facing a crisis pregnancy.

Executive Director, Shawn Vogel says - "We have a Douala that assists the women with their births, so that would cover at least three births or it can cover the classes that we have."

Casa de Vida serves 20 to 25 women each year, who are offered a safe place to live, plus support services and items for baby - at no charge.

Many of the parents at Holy Cross help their kids with weekly donations because they want them to learn about giving back. Corona shares his tactic. "I talk to them so they are aware of how the world is, and if they help, there wouldn't be any need in the world."

In addition to local charities, Holy Cross sends money to orphanages in India, the home country of the pastor, Fr.Jose.