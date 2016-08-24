City of Reno Expands Senior Excursions

As people become older and getting around town becomes more difficult, seniors tend to become less active, but the City of Reno's Parks and Recreation Department is working to change that.

"It's just connecting the seniors with the fun and the fun to the seniors," said Brenda Mahan, with Senior Programs at the City of Reno.

Their fun this week was a trip to the Governor Mansion in Carson City. This is just one example of the type of excursions they take three or four times per month.

"Once a month we have brunch and a movie and they take us to the Eldorado. We have our brunch and go to a movie," said participant, Joe Dellaripa.

Oftentimes, it's doing something many have never experienced before. The mansion tour guide asked guests to raise their hands, if they had ever toured before. Only three or four said they had been.

"It's an easy way to have company for people that live alone. Some of our people can't get around too well, they're able to participate. They would never be able to do it alone," said Dellaripa.

Organizers say that even though they have expanded these excursions, they've become so popular that people on waitlists nearly double the number of spots available on a trip.

"I would not take the City of Reno or any other city's seniors to do or go anywhere that I wouldn't want to go myself. I just get a big kick out of them enjoying themselves," said Mahan.

Enjoying themselves is exactly what they did.

"To come here it's really special for me to see it," said participant, Rose Moore.

Even though some couldn't get everything they wanted out of the trip. One participant asked if Governor Brian Sandoval was in the home. Unfortunately, he was at work.

How seniors find out about the events like the Governor's Mansion tour is through the Senior Connect newsletter that gets mailed out to 1,400 seniors every month. Click here for more information and to sign up.

