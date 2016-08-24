Fire Damages Two Sparks Homes Near El Rancho Drive

An investigation is underway after a fire damaged two homes and two vehicles in Sparks near El Rancho Drive late Wednesday morning.

The fire started just after 10:30 a.m. on Capurro Way, near Sullivan Lane.

Crews say the fire broke out between two homes, and that both houses sustained severe damage, along with the two vehicles and a pine tree.

No one was hurt.

American Red Cross volunteers are assisting seven people displaced by the fire. You can learn more about how the Red Cross assists families in need here in northern Nevada or donate by going to their website, here.