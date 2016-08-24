400+ Drivers Cited for Speeding or Cellphone Use During Distracted Driving Campaign

From the Washoe County Sheriff's Office:

From July 22 through August 8, 2016, the Sheriff’s Office joined the Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department and Nevada Highway Patrol for a high-intensity traffic enforcement campaign focusing on distracted driving violations. Sheriff's Office units assigned to this effort cited 194 drivers for cellphone use and 213 for speeding.

The following results are from the Sheriff’s Office portion of this campaign:

Sheriff's Office patrol staff assigned to this Distracted Driving Campaign initiated a total of 432 traffic stops. Although a driver may be stopped for one violation, several other violations may be observed during the subsequent investigation making it possible that a driver may be issued citations for numerous violations.

The total number of violations cited and warnings issued during this event was 592:

213 speeding violations

194 cellphone use

56 for failure to show proof of insurance

33 driver's license related violations

33 motor vehicle registration violations

6 vehicle equipment violations

4 seatbelt violation

1 child seat violation

1 pedestrian at fault

1 outstanding fugitive arrest

6 all other citations

44 warnings

The Sheriff’s Office participation in this Joining Forces distracted driving awareness and enforcement campaign was made possible by grant funding received from the Nevada Department of Public Safety/Office of Traffic Safety.

Joining Forces is a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement program that promotes statewide enforcement in the areas of: DUI, distracted driving, seat belt, and speed and pedestrian safety. The goal of these enforcement campaigns is to save lives by increasing public awareness about the dangers of making poor choices while driving.

