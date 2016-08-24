400+ Drivers Cited for Speeding or Cellphone Use During Distract - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

400+ Drivers Cited for Speeding or Cellphone Use During Distracted Driving Campaign

From the Washoe County Sheriff's Office: 

From July 22 through August 8, 2016, the Sheriff’s Office joined the Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department and Nevada Highway Patrol for a high-intensity traffic enforcement campaign focusing on distracted driving violations. Sheriff's Office units assigned to this effort cited 194 drivers for cellphone use and 213 for speeding.

The following results are from the Sheriff’s Office portion of this campaign:

Sheriff's Office patrol staff assigned to this Distracted Driving Campaign initiated a total of 432 traffic stops. Although a driver may be stopped for one violation, several other violations may be observed during the subsequent investigation making it possible that a driver may be issued citations for numerous violations.

The total number of violations cited and warnings issued during this event was 592:

 213   speeding violations
194    cellphone use
56      for failure to show proof of insurance
33      driver's license related violations
33      motor vehicle registration violations
6        vehicle equipment violations
4        seatbelt violation
1        child seat violation
1        pedestrian at fault
1        outstanding fugitive arrest
6        all other citations
44      warnings

The Sheriff’s Office participation in this Joining Forces distracted driving awareness and enforcement campaign was made possible by grant funding received from the Nevada Department of Public Safety/Office of Traffic Safety.

Joining Forces is a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement program that promotes statewide enforcement in the areas of: DUI, distracted driving, seat belt, and speed and pedestrian safety. The goal of these enforcement campaigns is to save lives by increasing public awareness about the dangers of making poor choices while driving.

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

