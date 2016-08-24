Senator Reid's Office Announces $5.4 Million for Nevada Airports - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Senator Reid's Office Announces $5.4 Million for Nevada Airports

Senator Harry Reid’s office has announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation is helping improve and modernize some of Nevada’s airports with $5.4 million in grants.

The grants will fund projects at Las Vegas’ McCarran International, North Las Vegas, Boulder City and Battle Mountain Airports.
  
Grant Breakdown:
 
McCarran International Airport ($1,500,000): This project will fund an airfield geometry study to address runway and taxiway configurations as part of the Federal Aviation Administration's Runway Incursion Mitigation (RIM) Program.
 
North Las Vegas Airport ($1,406,250): This project will fund a study to identify mitigation alternatives to address runway/taxiway geometric configurations as part of the Federal Aviation Administration’s Runway Incursion Mitigation Program.
 
Boulder City Municipal Airport ($1,642,928): This project will fund the fourth and final phase of 24,000 feet of drainage improvements needed to handle stormwater runoff on airfield surfaces.  This project will also fund design for reconstruction of 41,000 square yards of the existing transient apron to maintain structural integrity of the pavement.
 
Battle Mountain Airport ($924,046): This project will fund crack filling, seal coating and new pavement markings to rehabilitate 7,300 feet of Runway 03/21 to maintain the structural integrity of the pavement and to minimize foreign object debris.  This project will also fund crack filling, seal coating and new pavement markings to rehabilitate 7,299 feet of Runway 12/30 to maintain the structural integrity of the pavement and to minimize foreign object debris. In addition, this project will fund crack filling, seal coating and new pavement markings to rehabilitate 8,000 feet of Taxiways A, B, C and connectors to maintain the structural integrity of the pavement and to minimize foreign object debris.  Finally, this project will fund crack filling, seal coating and new pavement markings to rehabilitate 16,000 square yards of the existing apron to maintain structural integrity of the pavement and to minimize foreign object debris. 

Senator Reid’s Office says he has secured nearly $18 million in funding for Nevada’s airports so far this year. 

