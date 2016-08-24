Nevada ACT Test Scores Decline, In Line With National Trend - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada ACT Test Scores Decline, In Line With National Trend

According to the Nevada Department of Education, Nevada's ACT test scores are down for the class of 2016, one year after requiring the test for graduation. 

The National composite score for Nevada students is now 17.7 in 2016, down 3.3 from the year before. NDE says the results are driven by a increase in the percentage and number of students who took the exam.

“We are in line with the national trend, but it’s also one we won’t accept,” said Steve Canavero, Ph.D., Superintendent of Public Instruction. “We have a baseline, even though these numbers are a year old, it underscores the need for the reforms that Governor Sandoval and our Legislature adopted in 2015. On a positive note, we now have more than three times as many students taking the ACT and for many I believe this will help define college as an opportunity they might not have considered.”

Officials say 32,261 students from the 2016 graduating class took the ACT compared to 9,308 tested the year before. The 2016 school year marked the first year ACT participation was required for graduation to help further prepare students for college and their careers. Nevada is one of seventeen states to adopt this new rule. 

The results are available at: http://www.act.org/content/act/en/research/condition-of-college-and-career-readiness-2016.html

