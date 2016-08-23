Death Toll in Italian Earthquake Rises to 250

Italy's civil protection service says the provisional death toll for the earthquake in central Italy has risen to 250 people. It says the number of injured stands at 365.

Civil protection officials released the revised numbers at a briefing Thursday afternoon in Rome.

Earlier, a strong aftershock with a preliminary magnitude of 4.3 hit an earthquake-struck area in Italy, causing more damage to buildings.

The aftershock caused one building to partially collapse, sending up plumes of smoke and panic in Amatrice.

A 1997 quake killed a dozen people in central Italy and severely damaged one of the jewels of Umbria, the Basilica of St. Francis in Assisi, filled with Giotto frescoes. The Franciscan friars who are the custodians of the basilica reported no immediate damage from Wednesday's temblor.

Pope Francis skipped his traditional catechism for his Wednesday general audience and instead invited pilgrims in St. Peter's Square to recite the rosary with him.

