UNR Meat Science Professor Develops New Cut of Beef - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

UNR Meat Science Professor Develops New Cut of Beef

A meat science professor at the UNR has developed a new cut of beef.

The "Bonanza Cut" was previously used to make ground beef, but Dr. Amilton De Mello discovered the cut while working in quality assurance for the meat industry and has been doing research on the cut since he's worked at the university.

The meat is a small piece on the rib of a cow but not part of the rib-eye.

"It has high tenderness ratings and high juice ratings too so it is a flavorful piece of meat that can be marketed as a steak," Dr. De Mello said.

Dr. De Mello says the cut of meat could be sold at four times the cost of what it was selling as ground beef, however it requires a high volume of cattle to produce because of the small quantity of the cut per cow.

