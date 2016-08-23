Rib Cook-Off Starts Next Week; Parking Could Be an Issue

Next week, thousands of carnivores will take over Victorian Square in Sparks.

The Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook-Off begins on August 31, but if you're headed there to get your barbecue fix, there are some changes to be aware of.

A new housing development in Victorian Square has taken over a fair amount of the parking that had previously been used for the Rib Cook-Off. Since parking has never been particularly plentiful for this event, rib fans will see even more of a struggle in their quest for barbecue satisfaction.

"The new construction--we are just adapting," Nugget Special Events & Entertainment Director Lisa Jansen said. "We are building around it. It's going to be a great event and not much has actually changed. We've lost a little bit of parking, but with the shuttle service we beefed up, we think we are going to be okay."

Jansen said last year hundreds of thousands of visitors wolfed down more than 240,000 pounds of ribs during the week-long event. Organizers expect this year to be just as big. Hungry event-goers will have 23 rib cookers to choose from, and organizers have added a new air conditioned tent with places to sit down.

Jansen said some of these changes are due to the change in ownership at the Nugget.

"Under the new management, they've given us a little bit more freedom with some of the merchandise and some of the event planning, and we are very excited about some of that," Jansen said. "We've gone to great lengths to make some funny merchandise and we think people are really going to like it."

Free shuttles to and from the event run continuously from two locations: the Reno-Sparks Convention Center on South Virginia Street in Reno and the Iron Horse Shopping Center on Prater Way in Sparks. The shuttles run until one hour after the event ends each day.

For more information on this year's event, click here.