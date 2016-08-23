Boys and Girls Club Received Donation of School Supplies

Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows got a big donation of school supplies for children in need.

This Tuesday afternoon, The Nevada Association of Realtors donated 150 backpacks filled with pencils, folders, three ring binders, highlighters and more to the Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows facility on Foster Drive in Reno.

Mike Wurm, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows says "For a lot of our families at the end of the week they're making tough decisions you know is the money going to go rent or groceries or is it going to go to school supplies? So something like this really helps a parent, helps relieve the burden of taking care of the needs of their children."

Across Nevada, realtors have collected more than 1,200 backpacks.

“Boys & Girls Clubs serve as a home away from home for nearly 4 million kids each year, including thousands of children in need here in Nevada,” NVAR President Dave Tina said. “We’re happy to do our part to help local kids and to support this cause, which the National Association of REALTORS® has adopted on a national level.”

