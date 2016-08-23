Man Convicted of Attempted Murder from October 2015

A man accused of attempted murder that happened in October 2015 was convicted on Friday, August 19.

Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks says 19-year-old Sean Cedeno was convicted in a recent attempted murder trial stemming from a shooting that occurred in October, 2015. Officials say Cedeno was convicted of one count of Attempted Murder with a Deadly Weapon, one count of Battery with a Deadly Weapon, and one count of Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle.

Reno Police say that on October 24, 2015, they were called to an area hospital to meet a male victim who was being treated for a superficial gunshot would to the head. The police say patrol officers met with the Regional Gang Unit and determined that the victim and several others, including Cedeno had been involved in an altercation outside an apartment complex on Morrill Avenue.

Authorities say the victim fled the scene, but later returned with a male and he was confronted be Cedeno who was armed with an automatic rifle. They say Cedeno fired several rounds at the two men and then he ran into the apartment complex. Detectives say they located surveillance footage of the incident and identified Cedeno. Cedeno was then arrested and formal charges were filed against him.

The DA's Office says Cedeno is scheduled for sentencing on October 4th and could face up to 56 years in prison.