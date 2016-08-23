Why Local Utility Bills Are Sent Out of State - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Why Local Utility Bills Are Sent Out of State

Posted: Updated:

Many Reno residents are getting their quarterly sewer bills in the mail and a Channel 2 viewer noticed something interesting when they went to mail it. They asked we look into why the payment is sent hundreds of miles away to San Jose, California.

"Last time we looked we saved about $200,000 a year by using a lock box operation," said Robert Chisel, Finance Director for the City of Reno.

The City of Reno says the cost of having to hire personnel and buy the necessary equipment for payment processing would be passed on to customers. TMWA agrees and also outsources their payment processing and has done so since 2002. Their payments are sent to Prescott, Arizona. They estimate their savings to be $350,000 a year and that the savings helps keep rates lower and ensure efficiency.

"We have high customer satisfaction stats and a lot of that is due to our billing," said Andy Gebhardt, Director of Customer Relations for TMWA.

If keeping the payment processing in-house is the more expensive option, using a local payment processing center isn't even possible.

"Unfortunately there are no lock box operations in the state of Nevada," said Chisel.

According to the Nevada Department of Employment, there are no payment processing companies in the entire state to compete with those out of state.

Does this outsourcing of jobs have any negative effect on the economy?

"Well, it would have been five years ago, but this is a lower paying job. We are more focused on the higher paying jobs," said Mike Kazmierski, President of EDAWN.

Kazmierski adds that outsourcing these types of jobs have little impact because of Nevada's booming tech industry.

"It's not like were outsourcing the technology department for Reno."

Customers can still drop off payments at their respective buildings, but the majority of customers for TMWA, and the city use online payments, which is what they recommend customers do.

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.