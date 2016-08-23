Parole & Probation Seeks Man Convicted of Battery - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Parole & Probation Seeks Man Convicted of Battery

Faleniko Pulalasi Faleniko Pulalasi

The Department of Parole and Probation is asking for help finding a man convicted of battery with use of a deadly weapon.

Authorities say 19-year-old Faleniko Pulalasi was convicted after he opened fire after a drug transaction that went bad, shooting two people in October of 2015.

Investigators say he disappeared a few months ago and believe he has family in the area.

"We believe he's part of the Samoan community so he would hang out in areas where other Samoans hang out. We know his mom was in the area. He only absconded recently in June so we think he's still here,” says Sgt. Robert Haigney.

Pulalasi is 5’10” tall, 200 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He has a tattoo bearing the words “RIP Laki Jr.” on his left hand.

Authorities say he has a history of violence with previous arrests for violent offenses. He is classified as dangerous. P&P says the community is cautioned against making personal contact given Pulalasi's violent tendencies and self-proclaimed local gang affiliation.

If you know where he is, call the Fugitive Apprehension unit at 775-684-2644.

