Chick-fil-A Plans to Open Reno Location in 2017

Fast food company Chick-fil-A, Inc. says it has started construction on Reno’s first stand-alone restaurant and is scheduled to open sometime in 2017.

In November 2015, the company filed for special use permits with the City of Reno to move into the vacant Marie Calendar’s site in South Reno.

The 4,529 square foot building at the intersection of South McCarran and Kietzke Lane would include 122 indoor seats, and would also offer drive-thru service. Hours of operation would be from 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and would be closed on Sunday.

The City of Reno previously said the current vacant building would be demolished to make way for the new restaurant.

Chick-fil-A says it plans to open up to 10 restaurants across Nevada over the next five years.