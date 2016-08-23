Daily Fantasy Sports Could Make a Comeback in Nevada

Daily fantasy sports sites that were ordered to stop Nevada operations last year because they didn't have a gambling license could be making a comeback.



Fan Duel and Draft Kings back a proposed bill that would give the sites a new pathway to operate legally in Nevada. It's up for discussion Tuesday before the state's Gaming Policy Committee, which makes recommendations for lawmakers to consider when the Legislature reconvenes next year.



The sites dispute that they offer gambling and say their business model is drastically different from traditional casinos.



The proposal calls for a $10,000 annual licensing fee for larger operators and would require background checks only for major owners.



Daily fantasy sports companies scored a major victory Monday when they were cleared to resume operations in New York.

