Affordable Housing Development Opens to Homeless Veterans in Reno

A new affordable housing development, located on Mill Street near Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, opened on Monday to local homeless veterans in the area.

The $1.5 million project was able to transform a blighted property into a fully functioning living space in less than 100 days. The complex is home to 20 one bedroom and one bathroom apartments and each unit comes fully furnished.

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, since 2010, the country has seen nearly a 50% decline in veteran homelessness.

Murray Rosenthal, developer with Mountain Group Property Development, says his project helps fight veteran homelessness but there is still a lot of work that needs to be done to further help the cause.

“You do it for the community, we'll break even, but this has to be a labor of love, I mean affordable housing has to be something you feel is a commitment," says Rosenthal.

Homeless veterans who are interested in applying for the residence can call the Veterans Outreach Center at 324-6600 or can visit their office at 350 Capitol Hill Ave. in Reno. The outreach center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.