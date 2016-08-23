Lightning Pictures from Over the Weekend - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Lightning Pictures from Over the Weekend



Over the weekend, northern Nevada saw several storms with plenty of lightning and many viewers were able to send us great pictures of the lightning flashes seen in the skies above northern Nevada. 

While we finally saw an end to the long dry spell, KTVN Meteorologist Mike Alger says it looks like we will probably start another one as we head into the week.

Meanwhile, enjoy the pictures of the lightning strikes sent to us from our viewers.

To see other weather pictures click here.

