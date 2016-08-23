Positive ID of West Nile Virus in Washoe Valley

Health officials have confirmed another positive identification of West Nile Virus in mosquitos in northern Nevada.

The Animal Diseases Laboratory received a positive collection of West Nile Virus in adult mosquitoes in Washoe Valley north of Bellevue Road on Monday afternoon.

The Washoe County Health District says they will be insecticide fogging early Tuesday morning with surveillance trapping to determine if the virus persists and additional fogging is needed.

Health officials remind people to take steps to prevent being bitten by mosquitos that may possibly carry disease.

These steps include:

Wear pants and long sleeve shirts during early morning and early evening hours when mosquitos are active,

Use insect repellent both on clothing and on skin,

Remove standing water around your homes or apartments where mosquitos can breed,

Make sure door and window screens are in good repair with no tears or holes, and

Use mosquito fish in troughs and water features.

For more information or to report increased mosquito activity in your area call Washoe County Health District Vector Borne Disease Prevention Program at (775) 785-4599.