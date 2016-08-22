Two People Displaced from Structure Fire in Silver Springs

Two people are displaced after a structure fire broke out around 4:00 p.m. on Monday in Silver Springs.

Central Lyon County Fire responded to the fire at 2845 9th St, where the flames engulfed the residence, a travel trailer and a passenger vehicle. Lyon County Manager Jeffery Page said the structure is a complete loss.

North Lyon Fire, Storey County Fire, and Carson Fire all provided mutual aid assistance.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Eastfork Fire District.