City of Reno Hopes to Improve Safety at Pat Baker Park with Renovation Project

Safety concerns from residents in the neighborhood around Pat Baker Park has prompted the city to take action with a new renovation project.

After people have been worried about burnt out street lights, the lack of walking paths, and the broken-down playground equipment, the neighborhood shared their ideas for a new park.

Oscar Delgado, the City of Reno Vice Mayor said, "The lights have been changed, sidewalks have started to make their way through the community. So children, neighbors and seniors don't have to walk in the middle of the street. You now have a fence to keep the balls inside and yes, we will have a brand new park."

Some changes have already been underway, but eventually the new park will have a sports court, water spray pad, and a fitness station. Also, all of the outdated playground equipment will be replaced, along with new landscaping and irrigation.

Up to $750,000 worth of improvements were approved by the City of Reno earlier this month.

Delgado adds that the city listened to what the neighborhood wanted and needed to make it a safe place.

"Sometimes people feel as though they're being forgotten and this isn't the case. This is one of the oldest communities in Reno and now they're seeing revitalization," said Delgado.

All areas of Pat Baker Park will be closed during construction. The city hopes to have the project finished by next spring.