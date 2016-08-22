Police Arrest Two Men After Pursuit Through Sparks

Authorities say they have arrested two men after a traffic stop turned into a police pursuit through Sparks.

Police say they stopped 26-year-old Benjamin Hinote at approximately 12:30 this afternoon on Victorian Avenue. They say he began to elude them and started a car chase that ended at a mobile home park in the 500 block of El Rancho Drive.

Officials say Hinote then took off on foot when police noticed a second vehicle that had been following his vehicle. When police stopped the second vehicle, the driver had been identified ads Boris Sharoyan and the passenger identified as Hinote fled on foot again.

Authorities say they eventually caught and detained both Sharoyan and Hinote. They say they discovered the first vehicle driven by Hinote was stolen.

Police charged Hinote with felony eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle, and felony property damage. They say Hinote also had three warrants. Sharoyan was held on a parole and probation hold and was charged with obstructing.