Washoe County Sheriff Chuck Allen Appoints Tom Green to Executive Staff

From the Washoe County Sheriff's Office: 

Washoe County Sheriff Chuck Allen on Monday announced that he has appointed Captain Tom Green to the position of Chief Deputy over the Administration Bureau.

As Chief Deputy of the Administrative Bureau, Green has operational command of the Forensic Science Division, Dispatch, Records and Civil, the Regional Public Safety Training Center, Training, Research and Development, Backgrounds, Fleet Services and Community Relations.

Chief Deputy Tom Green has served the Washoe County community for more than 24 years. He began his service with Sheriff’s Office in 1992 as a Deputy Sheriff in Detention. As a Deputy, he served in a variety of areas, including Detectives and Patrol.

In 2006, he was promoted to the rank of Sergeant, supervising within the Detention Division.  In 2010, he transferred to Patrol, then to Detectives where he held supervisory roles in both property crimes and crimes against persons.

In 2013, he was promoted to Lieutenant and returned to the Detention Bureau. From Detention, he was selected as the Detective Lieutenant, a position he has held until May 2016.

In 2016, Green was promoted to Captain and oversaw Detention Services which includes Courts, Court Transportation, and the Inmate Management Unit.

Chief Deputy Green holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice Administration along with a Management Certificate from the Nevada Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission.

Chief Deputy Green serves on the board for Join Together Northern Nevada, and local non-profit whose mission is to build successful partnerships that create healthy, drug free communities, and volunteers at his local church. Recognizing the importance of providing recognition to deserving staff throughout the Sheriff’s Office, he has also served for more than 12 years on the Sheriff’s Office Awards Committee.

Chief Deputy Green fills a vacancy on Executive Staff created after Chief Deputy Sherman Boxx announced his retirement in late July.

