Reno Man Convicted of Domestic Battery by Strangulation

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office on Monday announced that a Reno man was convicted last week of domestic battery involving strangulation.

The DA’s Office says 50-year-old Samuel Edward Meyer was found guilty on one count of Battery Causing Substantial Bodily Harm and one count of False Imprisonment.

Prosecutors say Meyer and the victim had ended their dating relationship when he beat the victim in November 2015. They say Meyer was drunk when he strangled the victim unconscious twice during the incident. The woman woke the next morning to find Meyer still at her home. He eventually left and the victim called police.

Meyer was located three days later and arrested on domestic battery charges.

Prosecutors say Meyer took the stand on his behalf and claimed that he acted in self-defense.

In addition to the strangulation charge, the defendant was also found guilty of two other related charges and faces up to 10 years in prison when he’s sentenced in October.