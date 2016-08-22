Deputies Identify Victims in Deadly SUV Crash in Goni Canyon

The Carson City Sheriff's Office has released the names of the victims involved in the Monday morning SUV crash in Goni Canyon.

Deputies say driver, 16-year-old Edwin Rico and 24-year-old Christopher Gonzales both died after the SUV they were in went off a cliff and rolled several hundred yards down a steep embankment.

Passenger 22-year-old Gary Derbin was not hurt.

Deputies say it's believed that Rico and Gonzales were not wearing seatbelts, while Derbin was wearing his seatbelt.

Deputies say all three people are from Carson City.

The accident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office and Nevada Highway Patrol Major Accident Team.