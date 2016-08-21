Rubber Ducks Race Down Truckee River to Benefit Animals in Need

Nevada Humane Society's Duck Race & Festival took over Wingfield Park Sunday in one of Reno's most popular events to raise money for homeless pets.

Attendees purchased rubber ducks for $5 a piece, then raced them down the Truckee River for prizes. All money raised from the rubber ducks benefits local pets in need. The race started at 4 p.m., but the festival ran from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The free event included live entertainment, clowns, carnival games, vendors and refreshments. There were also dogs and cats from the Nevada Humane Society in need of forever homes.

For more information on annual event, visit duckrace.com/reno.