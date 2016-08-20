Fire Burning at Resort in Markleeville Spreads to Wildlands

A fire that began at a resort near Markleeville, California and spread to nearby wildlands has burned 50 acres and is now 40 percent contained, according to The Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch Center.

East Fork Fire Protection District Chief Terry Taylor said his team responded to a fire that had burned two structures at the Carson River Resort around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Crews are in mop-up mode now and say forward progress has been stopped.