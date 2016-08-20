Annual Greek Fest Underway in Reno

It's that time of year again -- when all Renoites, regardless of ethnicity, get to be Greek for the weekend.

The annual Reno Greek Festival runs Friday, August 19 through Sunday, August 21. During that time, members of the community are invited to St. Anthony's Greek Orthodox Church to celebrate the culture with authentic Greek Cuisine, traditional folk dancing, and live Greek music.

Saint Anthony's is located at 4795 Lakeside Drive. Hours for the 2016 Greek Fest are as follows:

Friday, August 19 from 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 20 from 12:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 21 from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

For ticket prices and more information, visit renogreekfest.com. The festival has been sharing the Greek culture with the community for nearly 40 years.