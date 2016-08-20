Washoe County Sheriff's Office Investigates Body Found in Trucke - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Washoe County Sheriff's Office Investigates Body Found in Truckee River

Posted: Updated:

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is taking over the investigation after a body was found in the Truckee River Saturday afternoon.

Officers with the Sparks Police Department, Reno Police Department, and the Washoe County Sheriff's Office all responded around 1 p.m. when a swimmer in the area of Cottonwood Park and Spice Island Drive discovered the body on the south side of the River. 

Officials tell us not many details are known at this time, except that the deceased appears to be a male of unknown age. 

This is a developing story. For more information, tune into Channel 2 News tonight at 5 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.