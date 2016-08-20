Washoe County Sheriff's Office Investigates Body Found in Truckee River

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is taking over the investigation after a body was found in the Truckee River Saturday afternoon.

Officers with the Sparks Police Department, Reno Police Department, and the Washoe County Sheriff's Office all responded around 1 p.m. when a swimmer in the area of Cottonwood Park and Spice Island Drive discovered the body on the south side of the River.

Officials tell us not many details are known at this time, except that the deceased appears to be a male of unknown age.

