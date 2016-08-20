Clinton Campaigns in Reno; Trump to Speak in Lake Tahoe

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton made a campaign stop at Truckee Meadows Community College on Thursday afternoon.

Clinton said voters should not be "fooled" by Republican rival Donald Trump's efforts to rebrand his campaign.

She said Trump is the first nominee of a major party to stoke and encourage racial hate. The country, she's arguing, is at a "moment of reckoning" where voters and public figures must stand up and denounce prejudice and paranoia.

Trump's real message, she said, is "make America hate again."

Earlier, Clinton's campaign released an online video that compiles footage of white supremacist leaders praising Trump.

The video was released ahead of her speech attaching Trump to the so-called "alt-right" movement that is often associated with efforts on the far right to preserve "white identity."

Trump has been criticized for failing to immediately denounce the support that he's garnered from white nationalists and supremacist, including former Ku Klux Klan Grand Wizard David Duke.

Trump's campaign responded with a strongly worded statement from a prominent black supporter, Pastor Mark Burns, who says Clinton and her campaign "went to a disgusting new low" with the video tying the Trump Campaign to "horrific racial images."

He called on Clinton to disavow the video.

Trump says that Clinton is trying to accuse all of his millions of supporters, including those attending the New Hampshire rally where he is speaking, "of being racists, which we're not."

He says, "It's the oldest play in the Democratic playbook."

He said her speech is aimed at distracting from questions about her family foundation and private emails use.

He accused her of running "a vast criminal enterprise run out of the State Department."

There is no evidence of any such thing. But Trump, who is trailing in the polls, says that revelations that many donors to the Clinton family foundation met with as secretary of state represents "one of the most shocking scandals in American political history."

"It's Watergate all over again," he claims.

He calls it "one of the most brazen attempts at distraction in the history of politics."

Trump will speak at a Nevada Republican Party fundraiser in Lake Tahoe Friday night. However that is sold out and is not open to the media.

We reached out to the Trump campaign for an explanation as to why that is. They referred us to a Republican National Committee spokeswoman Sara Sendek who said that the campaign requested it be closed to the media, but did not offer any further explanations as to why.

(The Associated Press also contributed to this report.)