Open Streets Hits Sparks for the First Time

"Open Streets" — part of a worldwide, health-centric movement encouraging active living and use of more sustainable forms of transportation — came to Sparks for the first time on Saturday.

Inspired by events across the country and globe in which people traffic replaces car traffic, Sparks' inaugural Open Streets provided a safe opportunity for the community to get outside and dance, play and bike in the streets. The event runs from 10 a.m.—3 p.m.

The family friendly event featured live entertainment from local rock band The Derailment, food and beverage vendors and organizations sharing information on how to live a healthier lifestyle.

The route travels West of Pyramid Way along Victorian Avenue adjacent to Interstate 80 stretching around Victorian Plaza Circle, passing by local eateries like Blind Onion Pizza and Great Basin Brewing Company along the way.

The Sparks event and the Reno event held on July 31 are a collaborative effort between Renown Health, The City of Reno, The City of Sparks, Washoe County Health District and Reno Bike Project in an effort to spread awareness of the importance of physical activity, supporting local businesses and reducing the carbon footprint.

For more information or to become a volunteer, visit www.RenOpenStreets.org.