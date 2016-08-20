Open Streets Hits Sparks for the First Time - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Open Streets Hits Sparks for the First Time

Posted: Updated:

"Open Streets" — part of a worldwide, health-centric movement encouraging active living and use of more sustainable forms of transportation — came to Sparks for the first time on Saturday.

Inspired by events across the country and globe in which people traffic replaces car traffic, Sparks' inaugural Open Streets provided a safe opportunity for the community to get outside and dance, play and bike in the streets. The event runs from 10 a.m.—3 p.m.

The family friendly event featured live entertainment from local rock band The Derailment, food and beverage vendors and organizations sharing information on how to live a healthier lifestyle.

The route travels West of Pyramid Way along Victorian Avenue adjacent to Interstate 80 stretching around Victorian Plaza Circle, passing by local eateries like Blind Onion Pizza and Great Basin Brewing Company along the way. 

The Sparks event and the Reno event held on July 31 are a collaborative effort between Renown Health, The City of Reno, The City of Sparks, Washoe County Health District and Reno Bike Project in an effort to spread awareness of the importance of physical activity, supporting local businesses and reducing the carbon footprint. 

For more information or to become a volunteer, visit www.RenOpenStreets.org.

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.