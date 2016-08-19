Reno Gleaning Project Busier Than Ever - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Gleaning Project Busier Than Ever

Posted: Updated:

The season is ripe for picking fresh fruit in Northern Nevada. 

"This is the biggest year that I've seen in the eight years I've been doing it," said Pamela Mayne of the Reno Gleaning Project. 

Pamela leads the Reno Gleaning Project, an organization which helps lower food waste by helping people clean up their trees and then donates the fresh produce to local charities in town. 

"In one day we harvested three hundred pounds of fruit off this tree," said Mayne. 

Scott Cooksley who works for Catholic Charities says that none of the picked food goes to waste.

"That's one of the first things that they stop buying. Or stop getting because maybe they can't store it or get it. We could definitely use more, some of the stuff we brought in today that will be gone in two to three days," said Cooksley. 

Bob plans on donating four more boxes full of peaches. He donates produce to Catholic Charities quite often. 

"Somebody has to do that," said Bob. 

"We're very grateful for our helpers that can help supplement that," said Cooksley. 

If you need help picking, Pamela and her staff are there to help on a first come first serve basis. They can be there for about three hours, free of charge. 

"As gleaners we want the person who grows the food to get the food and then we come and help them with what they can't use," said Mayne. 

They'll pick up the scraps too. Nothing goes to waste.

"We also have local farmers that come and pick and donate and then take all the waste fruit from under the tree, stuff that's smashed, stuff that fell on the ground and give that to their animals," said Mayne. 

This is a sweet project that continues to grow. 

You can contact the Reno Gleaning Project by calling (775) 813-6284. 


 

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.