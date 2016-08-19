Local Couple's Truck  Vandalized With 'Vote Trump' - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Local Couple's Truck  Vandalized With 'Vote Trump'

Courtesy: Esmeralda Estrada Courtesy: Esmeralda Estrada
Courtesy: Esmeralda Estrada Courtesy: Esmeralda Estrada

A local couple says their Toyota Tundra pickup was vandalized earlier this week, in northwest Reno.

Esmeralda Estrada says their truck was scratched and also spray painted with the words ‘Vote Trump’ on the tailgate. The truck was in the driveway when the incident happened at their home located near McQueen High School Wednesday.

If you have any information, call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. Your information is anonymous. 

Washoe County Democratic Party Chair Cecilia Colling released the following statement on reports that a Hispanic couple’s truck was vandalized earlier this week in Reno with graffiti including Donald Trump’s name:

“The Democratic Party of Washoe County is saddened and disappointed by yet another illegal act of vandalism by Donald Trump supporters in our community.  This time, the victims are members of a Latino family. This vandalism is a reflection of the hate and vitriol that Trump has unleashed in our country. The Republican Party’s nominee for President of the United States has deliberately incited fear and discrimination, seeking to divide us against each other, and Trump’s reckless rhetoric has given some of his supporters tacit approval to commit these kinds of despicable acts.”

The Democratic Party of Washoe County says it was recently vandalized with “VOTE 4 TRUMP” spray-painted on the sign at its Reno headquarters.

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

