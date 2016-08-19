Reno Police Identify Man After Washoe County Deputy-Involved Shooting Near Stead Blvd.

Reno Police officers have identified the man in last Friday's deputy-involved shooting. Police says 29-year-old Kyle Zimbelman of Reno was shot after a pursuit ended at Foothill Mobile Park, south of Stead Blvd.

Reno Police Department says that at about 12:20 on Friday the Nevada Highway Patrol attempted to stop a U-Haul cargo van that was traveling eastbound on I-80 near the Patrick exit. They say the van turned westbound on I-80 and Washoe County Deputies shortly joined the pursuit. The van then turned northbound onto I-580 and exited at the Stead Boulevard then exited on a dirt road.

Authorities say that at approximately 1 pm, shots were heard. Zimbelman was pronounced dead at the scene while a Washoe County Deputy was injured and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The male passenger in the vehicle was detained immediately.

Officials say they are not pursing any other suspects at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities say as part of the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office Officer Involved Shooting (OIS) protocol, Reno Police Robbery Homicide Detectives responded to the scene and will be the lead agency in this investigation with the assistance of Detectives from the Sparks Police Department. They say the officers involved will be placed on paid administrative leave per Officer Involved Shooting policy.