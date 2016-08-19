Reno Police Investigate Car Crash into Home on Creighton Way

The Reno Police Department is investigating a car crash into a home on Creighton Way.

At approximately 12:21 a.m. Reno police were in the area of Washington and Putnam on an unrelated call. Police say they observed a vehicle driving erratically at a high speed before the car crashed into the garage of a home on the 500 block of Creighton Way.

The home was occupied at the time but no injuries are reported.

The 35-year-old male driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle. Officers say he was arrested and is suspected of driving impaired.