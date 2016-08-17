Nevada VB: Nevada Slotted for Seventh in Preseason Poll - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada VB: Nevada Slotted for Seventh in Preseason Poll

From the University of Nevada, Reno:

The Nevada Wolf Pack volleyball team has been selected to finish seventh in the Mountain West after the 2016 Preseason All-Conference and Predicted Order of Finish poll was released Wednesday morning.

The poll was done by the Mountain West head coaches, whose pick directly reflects Nevada’s seventh place finish in the conference last season. The team had then been selected to finish 10th, but then-first year head coach Lee Nelson brought the team three spots above that expectation for Nevada’s best ever Mountain West volleyball finish.

“We’re not really focused on polls,” said Nelson “We’re just trying to get our chemistry, our offense, our defense clicking on all cylinders. Polls are polls and we’re just going to go out there and play the best volleyball we can play.”

Despite a career season in 2015, where she led the conference in aces per set and was second in kills per set and points, senior Madison Morell was not selected for the All-Mountain West Preseason Team.

Nevada’s annual Silver and Blue Scrimmage will take place on Aug. 24 at 6:30 p.m. in the Virginia Street Gym. The scrimmage will be open and no admission will be charged. The official start of the 2016 season will be Aug. 26 when Nevada takes on North Texas at 8:30 a.m. PT at the North Texas Tournament.

Colorado State was selected to finish first.

