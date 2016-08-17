Marshall Realty Blog Post 8.17.16 Pick the Right Agent

Thinking of Selling Your House? Pick the Right Agent!

Today, more and more sellers are stepping back, taking a look at the advice real estate professionals give them, and asking themselves whether they can trust that advice. This is exactly what they should do.

The most important question you can ask when you are choosing a Reno real estate agent is whether you feel you can trust them. You must know that they’re giving you great advice, and that they’re going to be able to help you accomplish your family’s goals. You must trust your listing agent enough to allow them to:

Handle the liquidation of possibly the largest asset your family has

Help set the market value of that asset (get the price right)

Set the timetable for the liquidation of that asset

Set a fair fee for the services required to liquidate that asset

All four of these require a tremendous amount of trust. They’re going to sell your prized possession, set its value, set a time schedule as to when your family will be able to move, and determine the fee that you’re going to pay to get those three things accomplished.

You have to trust your agent enough to allow them to help you and your family reach your dreams.

Whether you’re retiring to a home in Tahoe, or buying your first house in midtown you need an experienced real estate agent you can trust with Reno real estate.

Content Courtesy: Keeping Current Matters and Marshall Realty