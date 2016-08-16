Sparks Man Found Guilty in Crash That Killed Two People in 2016

The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says a Sparks man will be sentenced in May after he was found guilty last week in a crash that killed two people in August 2016.

Police say 38-year-old Ricardo Alonzo Fuentes, Jr. was found guilty of two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death.

Authorities say he was driving north on Rock Blvd. when his car ran a red light and struck another car headed eastbound on Mill Street near Rock.

30-year-old Saul Garcia and 29-year-old Janet Gonzalez-Contreras, both of Sparks, died at the scene.

Fuentes faces up to 40 years in prison.

Also, the DA's Office says 22-year-old Matthew Svetlik was sentenced to 15 years in prison after previously pleading guilty to one count of DUI Alcohol and/or controlled substances resulting in the death of 21-year-old Danica Jensen of Reno.